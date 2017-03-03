High-wind advisory issued for Sunshine Skyway Bridge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A high-wind advisory has been issued for the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.
High winds were reported Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
High-profile vehicles should use caution due to the wind gusts.
Troopers will continue to monitor the span for motorists’ safety.
Check the STORM TEAM 8 forecast here.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Discarded cigarette caused 3-alarm fire at Tampa apartment complex
- Lawsuit: Toddler’s death during dental work was part of Medicaid scheme
- Judge: Casey Anthony may have accidentally killed daughter
- Home Depot to hire 1,350 in Tampa Bay area
- Florida Strawberry Festival: Entertainment Schedule & What to know before you go
>>>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES