Grandparents tutor students at Tampa Bay area schools

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Teachers are overloaded with work in the classrooms and kids are under pressure to preform, so who’s coming to the rescue? Grandparents!

They are in high demand in schools across Tampa Bay as part of the “Foster Grandparents” program.

Broward Elementary School in Tampa is a big supporter of the school, with long-standing volunteers that have been logging hours to help kids with their school work for years now.

Leavern Goewin started volunteering as a Foster Grandparent, after her husband passed away, she loves helping the children and says they truly are like family to her.

“I love them – even out in the streets they run to me and their parents are like – that’s not your grandma and I’m like yes I am,” said Leavern Goewin.

Teachers at Broward are seeing a change in the classroom with children performing better in the classroom and embracing the Foster Grandparents like Grandma Goewin.

“She reads with them, she gives them education support and emotional support, I’ve been working with her for three years and it’s a blessing every year.”

There are 200 Foster Grandparents volunteers in schools in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. However, the demand is growing. What started out as support for kindergarten and 1st grade students is now needed in 2nd and 3rd grades.

The hope is to spread the word so more qualified volunteers will sign up to lend helping hands in the classroom.

The program is nationwide and was started in Tampa 50 years ago by then Congressman Sam Gibbons.

It’s run through Seniors in Service of Tampa Bay. Get more info about the Foster Grandparents program here.

