DNA sample links Sarasota bar manager to sexual battery case

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota deputies arrested a man in connection with a sexual battery case that occurred last May.

Matthew Gormley, 32 has been arrested after a DNA match linked him to the crime.

It happened at the Cracker Jacks Pub on Bee Bridge Road in Sarasota.

Detectives say Gormley made unwanted sexual advances towards the victim around 3:00 am and when she rejected him, he followed her into the women’s restroom and sexually battered her.

The victim was transported to the hospital while detectives and forensics technicians investigated the scene.

Gormley provided a DNA sample that matched with a sample from the scene.

He was arrested and charged with sexual battery, kidnapping and false imprisonment and remains in custody on a $250,000 bond.

