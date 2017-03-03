Dad who dropped girl off of Tampa Bay area bridge found legally competent to stand trial

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A man accused of throwing his 5-year-old daughter off a Tampa Bay area bridge has been found competent to stand trial on Friday morning.
The court made the decision after reviewing a state mental evaluation that concluded John Jonchuck, 27 was mentally capable of understanding the first degree murder charges he faces.
Authorities say that in January 2015, Jonchuck stopped his car on the bridge, grabbed his 5-year-old daughter Phoebe from the back of his vehicle and dropped her off the edge of the bridge.
He faces charges for murder, aggravated fleeing and eluding and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle on a law enforcement officer.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Discarded cigarette caused 3-alarm fire at Tampa apartment complex
- Lawsuit: Toddler’s death during dental work was part of Medicaid scheme
- Judge: Casey Anthony may have accidentally killed daughter
- Home Depot to hire 1,350 in Tampa Bay area
- Florida Strawberry Festival: Entertainment Schedule & What to know before you go
>>>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES