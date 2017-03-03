Curtis Reeves’ attorney calls investigation ‘botched’ in closing arguments

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA)— Closing arguments are underway in the “Stand Your Ground” hearing for Curtis Reeves.

The retired police captain shot and killed Chad Oulson on January 13, 2014 in a Wesley Chapel movie theater over an argument involving texting during the previews.

The defense claims Reeves was in fear of his life and is asking the court to throw out 2nd Degree Murder charges, using Florida’s controversial “Stand Your Ground Law.”

The state contends Reeves was the aggressor and didn’t have to use lethal force.

One of the big arguments the defense continues to push is that the initial investigation was botched by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. Reeves said in his presentation to the court that authorities didn’t interview enough witnesses and that deputies lacked experience and had already passed judgement.

Defense Attorney Rick Escobar asked the court to consider Reeves’ age. He was 71 at the time of the shooting. One year later he fell while walking with his granddaughter and broke his hip.

“A simple fall results in a broken hip,” he stated, arguing injuries happen more easily as people age.

On day four of the hearing, the defense had Judge Susan Barthle take a tour of the movie theater. She sat in the same chair Reeves was in.

“It was important that you understood the lighting and the noise level,” said Escobar.

The defense plans to take 3 hours for their closing arguments. The prosecution should being their presentation after lunch.

