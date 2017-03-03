Cauliflower Pizza Crust

https://s2.wp.com/wp-includes/js/tinymce/plugins/wpembed/../../../wp-embed.js

Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust Minute Pizza Recipe

Ingredients

½ cup riced cauliflower, thawed if frozen

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

½ teaspoon Italian seasoning, plus more for topping if desired

1 large egg white

Pinch salt and pepper

2- 3 tablespoons marinara or pizza sauce

2 tablespoons grated mozzarella cheese

3 slices pepperoni

2 sliced cherry or grape tomatoes

1 black olive, sliced

Directions

In a wide mug or ramekin, combine the cauliflower. Parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning, and egg white. Mix to combine well. Add a pinch of salt and pepper if desired. With the back of a spoon or spatula, flatten the mixture into an even layer in the mug. Microwave on high power for about 1 minute and 15 seconds or until the crust looks set and a little dry around the edges.

Add the sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, tomato, and olives. Microwave for another 45 – 60 seconds or until the sauce is hot and cheese is melted. Sprinkle with a little more Italian seasoning if desired. Let cool and enjoy!

Servings: 1

Note:

If you don’t happen to have riced cauliflower in your freezer, just grate some cauliflower with a grater or whiz it up in the food processor until it resembles rice. If you do have some riced cauliflower in your freezer, thaw it out first in the microwave for one minute one high power. No need to use a separate cup, the one you are making the pizza in is just fine.