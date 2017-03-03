Cats saved from a hoarder situation up for adoption

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of cats were saved from a hoarding situation in Pinellas County, and now they’re getting a second chance.

Pinellas County Animal Services will have 19 of the 34 rescued cats up for adoption on Saturday, March 4.

One cat and 5 kittens have already been placed in a foster home and will be up for adoption on a later date.

Sadly, nine of the rescued cats had to be euthanized.

The cats available for adoption are in good condition, but very shy according to Animal Services.

Those interesting in adopting the cats must be patient enough to teach them how to socialize and adjust to their surroundings.

“We rely on our residents to come forward and help us find forever homes for these deserving animals,” said Doug Brightwell, director of Pinellas County Animal Services.

Anyone interested in adopting the cats may visit Animal Services in Largo at 12450 Ulmerton Road. Hours of operation are Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., with the adoption center closing at 5:30 p.m. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

