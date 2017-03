“Beneath the Crown” is a documentary produced by Her Little Red Productions which follows the life of a former beauty queen. The film, which premieres at this year’s Gasparilla International Film Festival, will be screened as part of a block of short films.

Gasparilla International Film Festival

Friday March 3 5:15 pm

AMC Ybor

For more information on all the films screening at the Festival from March 2-9, go to www.gasparillafilmfestival.com