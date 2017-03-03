8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | March 4-5

1. Nude Nite (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

The group will turn an industrial warehouse into a pop-up gallery. Get the details

2. Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

The festival runs on weekends from noon to 9 p.m. until April 30. Concerts are held every night at 7 p.m. Get the details

3. Outdoors Expo (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Florida’s largest Outdoors Expo is back with great bargains and new adventures. Get the details

4. Gasparilla Festival of the Arts (Saturday)

You can expect incredible artists who are showcasing painting, drawing, photography, printmaking, fine crafts and jewelry. Get the details

5. Tampa Bay Beer Week: Florida Brewers Guild Craft Beer Festival (Saturday)

You can sample over 200 handcrafted beers made by over 50 Florida breweries. Get the details

6. Skate-A-Thon (Sunday)

Tampa Bay Lightning alumni players, the Lightning Girls and Thunderbug will be hitting the ice with fans. Get the details

7. Be a Friend to Bees (Saturday)

Fun for kids! Little ones can create a bee bath, gather wildflower seeds, and sample honey. Get the details

8. Florida Strawberry Festival and Concerts (Saturday, Sunday)

Yummy! Fun exhibits include agriculture, commerce, industry, livestock, fine arts, horticulture and crafts. Get the details

MORE

There are dozens of other events happening around Tampa Bay, so if you don’t see one you like above, please check out our full list of fun things to do. If you don’t see your event listed, you can search for other events or add it on our Out & About section. http://8.wfla.com/1zWdKvD

We know there’s tons of cool things that make our area so special, so make sure to share the great things happening in your community.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS!

Did you go to a cool event this weekend? If so, we’d love to see pictures. Make sure you include your name and a brief description of the event where the photos were taken, including the city.

Share your photos with us on the WFLA News Channel 8 Facebook page, http://www.facebook.com/wflanewschannel8.

You can also tag us on Twitter, https://twitter.com/WFLA_OutAbout.

If you’d prefer, email them to us: News@wfla.com

WEATHER

We understand that the weather is a key element in planning your weekend. Don’t worry! The Storm Team 8 weather team is on your side. Here’s the latest forecast >> http://bit.ly/19b8ICY