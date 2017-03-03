8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | March 4-5

1. Nude Nite (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)
The group will turn an industrial warehouse into a pop-up gallery. Get the details

2. Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)
The festival runs on weekends from noon to 9 p.m. until April 30. Concerts are held every night at 7 p.m. Get the details

3. Outdoors Expo (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)
Florida’s largest Outdoors Expo is back with great bargains and new adventures. Get the details

4. Gasparilla Festival of the Arts (Saturday)
You can expect incredible artists who are showcasing painting, drawing, photography, printmaking, fine crafts and jewelry. Get the details

5. Tampa Bay Beer Week: Florida Brewers Guild Craft Beer Festival (Saturday)
You can sample over 200 handcrafted beers made by over 50 Florida breweries. Get the details

6. Skate-A-Thon (Sunday)
Tampa Bay Lightning alumni players, the Lightning Girls and Thunderbug will be hitting the ice with fans. Get the details

7. Be a Friend to Bees (Saturday)
Fun for kids! Little ones can create a bee bath, gather wildflower seeds, and sample honey. Get the details

8. Florida Strawberry Festival and Concerts (Saturday, Sunday)
Yummy! Fun exhibits include agriculture, commerce, industry, livestock, fine arts, horticulture and crafts. Get the details

There are dozens of other events happening around Tampa Bay, so if you don't see one you like above, please check out our full list of fun things to do.
We know there’s tons of cool things that make our area so special, so make sure to share the great things happening in your community.

