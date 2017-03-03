Catch up with Fulton County Chief Jailer, Colonel Mark C. Adger from season three of 60 Days In: Atlanta and Sheriff Jamey Noel from the show’s first two seasons in Indiana’s Clark County Jail. The highly anticipated third season will consist of nine undercover participants who enter the program to gain a deeper understanding of the criminal justice system. Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail is plagued with rival gangs, drugs, and corruption. After learning about the tremendous success of the program, Colonel Adger decided to use innocent civilians to help him expose the root of these issues, while providing an unbiased perspective of life inside his facility. The participants who infiltrate the jail this season include a special education teacher who works with at risk youth, a man who believes that the system has failed African Americans and wants to help fight discrimination, a former corrections officer who wants to see what it is like when the roles are reversed, a woman who met her husband while he was incarcerated and hopes to understand his institutionalized behavior, a Marine with law enforcement aspirations and others.

