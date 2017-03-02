You Go Girl! 81-year-old Wallenda matriarch performs on high wire at Strawberry Festival

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The annual Florida Strawberry Festival kicked off Thursday in Plant City.

The festival is a tradition that’s been around since 1930. There are many staples to the festival, including Circus Incredible which is put on by the Wallenda family.

It’s been almost a month since five members of the Wallenda troupe were injured in a high wire accident in Sarasota. Two performers in the troupe are members of the Wallenda family.

“The show must go on. Nothing can stop us. Even with family tragedy unfortunately,” said Lyric Wallenda.

The Wallenda show you’ll see at the Strawberry Festival is in honor of those injured in the high wire accident.

“They got back up there, the ones that could and carrying on the family tradition and in the same way, we’re here doing what we can to support the family. My Grandma is coming in to make a special appearance,” said Wallenda.

You could call it a family affair. Her 81-year-old grandmother is a daredevil.

“We headline her as the high-flying granny with nerves of steel. It’ll be a special treat to see an 81-year-old woman, atop a sway pole and she even does a headstand on top,” said Wallenda.

Lyric Wallenda’s husband is also in the show. The troupe will have a new circus performer making his world debut in July.

“I am super excited to bring the eighth generation, third generation for my husband. It’ll be a great addition for our show,” said Wallenda.

In the meantime, you can catch Circus Incredible in Plant City and you’ll see those injured on the hire wire back in the saddle soon!

“They’re going to make full recovery sooner than later and there is no doubt they’re going to be back in the air before people even think they’re going to be,” said Wallenda.

For a full list of performance times, visit http://www.flstrawberryfestival.com/entertainment/.