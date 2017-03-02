WATCH: 35 ft. boat catches fire in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A 35-foot-long boat burst into flames in Clearwater on Thursday afternoon.

Clearwater Fire Rescue firefighters responded to the burning boat, which caught fire while docked at the Barefoot Bay Resort & Marina located at 401 East Shore Dr.

After catching fire, the boat detached from the dock and then drifted into the Intracoastal Waterway where it continued to burn.

Firefighters have put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.

A second boat located near the burning boat also suffered damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Dunedin Fire Rescue, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the fire.

