VIRAL VIDEO: One sick little girl finds inspiration in the Hokey Pokey dance

(WFLA) — Three-year-old Madison Austin has found herself stuck in a Springfield, Illinois hospital room.
Her mother, Krista Austin, told WFLA News Channel 8 she’s been there for three weeks. Madison has three different infections — one being the flu.
But, bless her little heart, that didn’t stop her from having some fun with her favorite nurses.
Madison’s mother said her daughter is “obsessed with the hokey poke.”
Madison asked her parents for a hokey pokey party, and this was the result.
The post has gone viral and has over 3,000 reactions on Facebook.
We’re all rooting for Madison’s speedy recovery here at WFLA News Channel 8.
