Tampa leaders to vote on controversial parking ordinance today

Ryan Hughes By and Published:
r-5-minute-parking-web_bkg_

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – City leaders are set to discuss a long-standing parking ordinance Thursday morning, with the intention of taking it off the books for good.

Five-minute parking signs have become a common sight around South Tampa and in the Hyde Park area.

Residents put up the signs warning people not to park near their homes or right next to their driveways.

They said parking became a problem with cars and trucks clogging roads.

But recently, the Florida Department of Transportation revealed the signs are in violation of state statue, and warned the city to stop enforcing the ordinance, or lose state and federal funding.

City officials tell News Channel 8 that Tampa police officers stopped enforcing the ordinance on January 23.

City council members are set to discuss the ordinance—and likely repeal it—at a meeting Thursday morning.

News Channel 8 will be at that meeting and provide updates all day.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>>>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s