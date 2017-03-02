Tampa leaders to vote on controversial parking ordinance today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – City leaders are set to discuss a long-standing parking ordinance Thursday morning, with the intention of taking it off the books for good.

Five-minute parking signs have become a common sight around South Tampa and in the Hyde Park area.

Residents put up the signs warning people not to park near their homes or right next to their driveways.

They said parking became a problem with cars and trucks clogging roads.

But recently, the Florida Department of Transportation revealed the signs are in violation of state statue, and warned the city to stop enforcing the ordinance, or lose state and federal funding.

City officials tell News Channel 8 that Tampa police officers stopped enforcing the ordinance on January 23.

City council members are set to discuss the ordinance—and likely repeal it—at a meeting Thursday morning.

News Channel 8 will be at that meeting and provide updates all day.

