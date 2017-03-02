Sumter County man accused of breeding, fighting dogs; 8 pit bulls rescued

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Deputies in Sumter County have arrested a man who they believe has been involved in dogfighting for more than 40 years.

Sumter County deputies said Patrick Riley, 65, was arrested after an anonymous tip led the FBI and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office to his home.

During a search of Riley’s home, investigators said they found 8 pit bull terriers.

Investigators said they also found medical supplies, steroids, antibiotics and other dog training devices. Riley admitted to hosting a dogfighting event at his home, deputies said.

Deputies said evidence gathered during the search indicated that Riley has been involved in dogfighting since 1975.

In addition to the discovery of the dog operation, authorities said they found methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and other drugs in pill form.

Riley is being held in the Sumter County Jail on $60,000 bond.

