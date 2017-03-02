St. Pete elementary students celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday with WFLA News Channel 8

600x338_Lila_Gross By Published: Updated:
WFLA News Channel 8's Lila Gross reads to kids at Shore Acres

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — WFLA News Channel 8 spent some time with the kiddos at Shore Acres Elementary in St. Pete for Read Across America Day.

Read Across America Day is celebrated on March 2 every year because it is the birthday of the famous author, Dr. Seuss.

WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross kicked off the event alongside a Shore Acres news crew. The fifth graders anchored and ran the entire morning news show on their own.

WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross then read her favorite Dr. Seuss book, “Green Eggs and Ham”, to Mr. William’s kindergarten class.

The students enjoyed scrumptious green eggs and ham at the school for breakfast.

WFLA News Channel 8 loved being a part of the day to help promote reading.

Check out all the photos from the day below.

St. Pete elementary celebrates Dr. Seuss’s birthday with WFLA News Channel 8

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s