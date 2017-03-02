St. Pete elementary students celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday with WFLA News Channel 8

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — WFLA News Channel 8 spent some time with the kiddos at Shore Acres Elementary in St. Pete for Read Across America Day.
Read Across America Day is celebrated on March 2 every year because it is the birthday of the famous author, Dr. Seuss.
WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross kicked off the event alongside a Shore Acres news crew. The fifth graders anchored and ran the entire morning news show on their own.
WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross then read her favorite Dr. Seuss book, “Green Eggs and Ham”, to Mr. William’s kindergarten class.
The students enjoyed scrumptious green eggs and ham at the school for breakfast.
WFLA News Channel 8 loved being a part of the day to help promote reading.
Check out all the photos from the day below.
