Speed Busters helps Holiday mom halt speeders

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Getting kids to school on time and safely can be a daily stressor for parents.

Danielle Grosskopf from Holiday has six kids, two of her children have special needs. Boarding little John on the school bus takes care. With cerebral palsy, John is in a wheelchair which takes extra time on the lift.

So, when Danielle saw a car zoom past the bus without stopping she contacted WFLA Traffic Reporter Leslee Lacey to Speed Bust on Kingsbury Drive.

Danielle no longer allows her children to play in the front yard or ride bikes on her street. She fears they will get hit by a speeding car. She even removed the basketball hoops from the driveway.

Her eldest son Christian has autism and loves riding his bike. But, after a close call with a speeding car, he no longer feels safe to ride.

While Leslee spoke with Christian, a car sped past and scared him. Also, he said when he was walking to school a passing car did not slow down.

Danielle has contacted Pasco County, the sheriff’s office and the county commissioner’s office with her concerns. All responded with interest or suggestions.

After Leslee clocked cars going over 40 mph in the 30 mph residential zone she contacted the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Within a day, Jeff Gray had a deputy patrol on Kingsbury Drive. Grey says five citations were issued.

Leslee also contacted Mike Bunk with Pasco County Traffic Operations, who said he was recommending that the fee for a handicap sign be waived, so a sign could be installed at the bus stop on Danielle’s street.

If you see a speeding concern and are willing to speak on camera, contact Leslee on her WFLA Facebook page and she will do her best to bring Speed Busting to you.

