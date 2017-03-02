Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Creamy Marinated Pork Chops with Vegetable Yellow Rice

Creamy Marinated Pork Chops with Vegetable Yellow Rice

Active Time – 35 minutes, Total Time – 1 hour (Makes 4 servings)

APRONS ADVICE

Complete your meal with steamed vegetables, fresh salad blend, green tea, and fresh fruit parfaits for dessert. Don’t have saffron threads? You can substitute an equal amount of ground turmeric instead.

MEAL SHOPPING LIST

Meat

4 (3/4 inch-thick) boneless pork chops (1 1/2 lb)

Produce

1/4 cup fresh basil

1 cup carrot sticks

1 tablespoon chunky garlic paste

1 lemon, for zest

Dairy

1/2 cup plain low-fat Greek yogurt

Dry Grocery

1 1/2 cups no-salt-added chicken stock (or broth)

1 (5-oz) package yellow rice mix

1/2 cup dried sweetened cranberries

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried basil

1/4 teaspoon saffron threads (or turmeric)

From Your Pantry

1/4 cup + 1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Large zip-top bag

COOKING SEQUENCE

Prepare pork through step 2 and begin to marinate (5 minutes)

Marinate pork for 20 minutes; prepare rice and begin to simmer (30 minutes)

Complete pork and rice; serve (25 minutes)

Recipe: Creamy Marinated Pork Chops

Active Time – 25 minutes, Total Time – 55 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

6 tablespoons water

1/4 teaspoon saffron threads (or turmeric)

1 lemon, for zest

1/2 cup plain low-fat Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon chunky garlic paste

4 (3/4 inch-thick) boneless pork chops (1 1/2 lb)

Large zip-top bag

1/2 cup flour

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup olive oil

Steps:

1. Place water in microwave-safe cup; microwave on HIGH 1–2 minutes or until hot. Add saffron and let stand 1 minute. Zest/grate

lemon peel (no white; 1 teaspoon). Place pork in bag.

2. Combine in medium bowl: yogurt, garlic, zest, and saffron mixture; whisk until blended (reserve 1/2 cup for later use). Transfer

remaining mixture to bag with pork; knead bag to coat pork. Let stand 30 minutes to marinate (or marinate overnight in refrigerator).

3. Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Combine remaining ingredients (except oil) in shallow bowl. Place oil in pan. Remove pork chops, one at a time, from bag; dip pork into flour mixture (coating both sides) and press with fingertips to evenly coat. Place pork chops in pan; cook 3–5 minutes on each side until browned and pork is 145°F. Drain pork chops on paper towels. Serve with reserved sauce on the side.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 460kcal; FAT 27g; SAT FAT 6g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 100mg; SODIUM 500mg; CARB 15g; FIBER 1g; SUGARS 2g; PROTEIN 35g; VIT A 0%; VIT C 20%; CALC 8%; IRON 10%

Recipe: Vegetable Yellow Rice

Active Time – 10 minutes, Total Time – 30 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

1 cup carrot sticks, chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 (5-oz) package yellow rice mix

1/2 cup dried sweetened cranberries

1 1/2 cups no-salt-added chicken stock (or broth)

1/4 cup fresh basil, finely chopped

Steps:

1. Cut across carrots to make 1/2-inch cubes (dice). Preheat medium saucepan on medium 2–3 minutes. Place oil in pan, then add rice and carrots; cook and stir 1 minute. Stir in cranberries and stock. 2. Bring rice to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 18–20 minutes or until liquid is absorbed and rice is tender.

3. Chop basil. Fluff rice with a fork and stir in basil. Serve.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 230kcal; FAT 3.5g; SAT FAT 0g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 490mg; CARB 47g; FIBER 3g; SUGARS 16g; PROTEIN 5g; VIT A 100%; VIT C 8%; CALC 2%; IRON 6%