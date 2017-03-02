Police: Naked Fla. man goes on bizarre attack

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested for allegedly going on a bizarre attack while naked, WTVJ reports.

Michael Ramsay, 18, was naked when police said he broke down an apartment door and attacked a man on Sunday.

Police said Ramsey was banging on the door and broke it open. Once inside the home, officers said he allegedly attacked the homeowner, Dennis Duddy, with a vase he got from the lobby of the apartment building.

Ramsey allegedly hit Duddy in the head with the vase and pulled out a large portion of his hair.

Officers said the 18-year-old and Duddy did not know each other.

According to the police report, Ramsey apparently black out and didn’t know what happened. He was found sitting in a chair inside the apartment, sweating profusely.

Ramsey told police he was under the influence of acid.

He was hospitalized before being transferred to the Palm Beach County jail. He is charged with several counts of burglary and aggravated battery.

