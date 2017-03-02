Pence used a private email account to conduct state business

Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price arrive at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Burlington, Ky. Pence visited Ohio to discuss healthcare and other issues while engaging in a "listening session" with small business owners (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WASHINGTON (AP) – A newspaper is reporting that Vice President Mike Pence used a private email account to conduct public business as Indiana’s governor.

The Indianapolis Star reports that emails provided through a public records request show that Pence communicated with advisers through his personal AOL account.

Public officials are not barred from using personal email accounts under Indiana law. The law is interpreted to mean that any official business conducted on private email must be retained to comply with public record laws.

The vice president’s spokesman, Marc Lotter, says Pence “maintained a state email account and a personal email account” like previous Indiana governors.

As Donald Trump’s running mate, Pence frequently criticized rival Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server as secretary of state.

