News Channel 8 to get close look at Mosaic sinkhole in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Today, Mosaic will give News Channel 8 an up-close look for the first time at the giant sinkhole that opened up last August at the New Wales Facility.

Mosaic will take a News Channel 8 crew on a hard hat tour and provide an update on the remediation process at the facility.

Last month, Mosaic started the initial process to fill a large sinkhole that opened up at the New Wales plant.

WFLA News Channel 8 broke the story about the massive sinkhole on top of a gypsum stack near Mulberry, which allowed millions of gallons of contaminated water to flow into the Floridan Aquifer.

The sinkhole is 152 ft. wide. However, six months after it opened, Mosaic officials claim it still doesn’t know how deep it is.

The process of filling the sinkhole could be very expensive. Mosaic’s CEO has previously estimated it could cost $50 million. They expect to wrap up before the rainy season.

PHOTOS: Mosaic begins work to fill massive sinkhole View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The Mosaic sinkhole on Feb. 3, 2017. The Mosaic sinkhole on Feb. 3, 2017. The Mosaic sinkhole on Feb. 3, 2017. The Mosaic sinkhole on Feb. 3, 2017. The Mosaic sinkhole on Feb. 3, 2017. The Mosaic sinkhole on Feb. 3, 2017.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>>>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES