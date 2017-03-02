McDonald’s to offer mobile order-and-pay, curbside pickup

Associated Press Published:
This Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, photo, shows the golden arches at sunset at a McDonald's restaurant in Robinson Township, Pa. McDonald’s Corp. says it will launch mobile order-and-pay and curbside pickup in the U.S. toward the end of 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
This Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, photo, shows the golden arches at sunset at a McDonald's restaurant in Robinson Township, Pa. McDonald’s Corp. says it will launch mobile order-and-pay and curbside pickup in the U.S. toward the end of 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

NEW YORK (AP) – McDonald’s Corp. says it will launch mobile order-and-pay and curbside pickup in the U.S. toward the end of the year.

The world’s biggest burger chain made the announcement Wednesday during its investor day, where it outlined how it is working to reverse years of declining guest counts in the United States. It previously said the option would launch this year.

Trading of McDonald’s stock had been halted before the company shared its plans and financial outlook.

CEO Steve Easterbrook has said McDonald’s will move more quickly to adapt to changing customer habits and tastes. The company is trying to improve the image of its food and boost sales of coffee and pastries.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>>>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s