Judge orders wife of Pulse nightclub shooter to stay in jail

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — An Orlando judge ruled Thursday that Noor Salman, the wife of the Orlando nightclub shooter, Omar Mateen, must stay in jail until she is tried on charges that she helped her husband in the attack, according to WESH 2 News.

A California judge had agreed Wednesday to release Salman until she’s tried on charges of aiding the attack that killed 49 people.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu had decided Wednesday that 31-year-old Noor Salman isn’t a flight risk or a danger to public safety. The judge said there’s no evidence that Salman has connections to the Islamic State or holds extremist views.

Mateen pledged allegiance to several terror organizations during the attack before police shot and killed him.

Salman is charged with aiding and abetting Mateen and lying to investigators after the shooting. She has pleaded not guilty.

“I am disappointed that Noor Salman, charged by federal authorities for obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting her husband Omar Mateen in the commission of the brutal attack of the Pulse nightclub, will be released from federal custody pending a trial,” Orlando police Chief John Mina said before Thursday’s news.

“Nothing can erase the pain we all feel about the senseless and brutal murder of 49 of our neighbors, friends, family members and loved ones. But I have full faith that she will ultimately be brought to justice and I remain grateful to federal authorities, who worked tirelessly on this case for months to see that some measure of justice be served in this act of terror that has affected our community so deeply.”

