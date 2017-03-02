Judge: Casey Anthony may have accidentally killed daughter

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – The judge who presided over Casey Anthony’s murder trial says the Florida mother may have killed her 2-year-old daughter by accident.
In a Wednesday interview with the Orlando Sentinel former Circuit Judge Belvin Perry Jr. said Anthony may have been trying to quiet the child, Caylee, with chloroform and accidentally used too much.
Perry says it’s a theory and if jurors in Anthony’s 2011 trial had come to that conclusion, they might have convicted her of second-degree murder or manslaughter.
But Perry stressed that was just one of several theories about what may have happened to Caylee.
Anthony, now 30, was acquitted in a trial that was broadcast live on television and garnered worldwide attention.
Perry didn’t fault the verdict but said evidence showed Anthony had gone online to research how to use chloroform as a sedative.
