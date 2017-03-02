How to tell if someone you love has an eating disorder

(WFLA) — This is National Eating Disorder Awareness week and this year’s theme is It’s Time to Talk About it and that’s exactly what we’re doing.

Registered Dietitian Abigail Dougherty joined us to talk about some of the warning signs of eating disorders and how to promote positive body image in our children.

Dougherty said there are so many different warning signs but the biggest one the National Eating Disorder Association says to look for is change. Change in eating habits, rituals around food, body image issues and more perceived ‘healthy’ habits like exercising even when injured or sick and cutting out certain food groups, like carbs or fat.

Dougherty also recommends promoting positive body image in your household by “changing the conversation from weight to health and remembering that we are all made different for a reason and that is what makes the world a more beautiful place.”

If you feel you or someone you know has an eating disorder please take this short screening or call the hotline at 1-800-931-2237.