Home Depot to hire 1,350 in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’ve ever wanted to work at Home Depot, this could be your chance.

The home improvement retailer will be hiring 1,350 associates in the Tampa Bay area.

Open positions include sales associates and cashiers in addition to openings in the operations department and online order fulfillment department.

Full, part-time, and seasonal positions are available at Home Depot stores and distribution facilities. College students, veterans and retirees are encouraged to apply.

All interested candidates must apply online-

Available positions vary by store. Home Depot employs more than 400,000 associates.

