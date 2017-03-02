Hiring the Right Contractor-

The #1 category of complaints with the Better Business Bureau is Roofing Contractors
The #2 category of complaints with the Better Business Bureau is General Contractors
According to Sean King, #1 Bestselling Author of The Ultimate Guide to Hiring the Right
Contractor, “there are 3 huge mistakes to avoid when you hire any contractor.”
1) Not Pre-Screening the Contractor – PROP: Cellphone
2) Not Getting Everything in Writing – PROP: Garden Hose
3) Getting Ahead on Payment Schedule – PROP: Money
Referral/Recommendation
Investigate
Get it In Writing
Have a Voice and Use it
Trust Your Gut
SEAN KING is the #1 Bestselling Author
of The Ultimate Guide to Hiring the Right
Contractor.

