The #1 category of complaints with the Better Business Bureau is Roofing Contractors

The #2 category of complaints with the Better Business Bureau is General Contractors

According to Sean King, #1 Bestselling Author of The Ultimate Guide to Hiring the Right

Contractor, “there are 3 huge mistakes to avoid when you hire any contractor.”

1) Not Pre-Screening the Contractor – PROP: Cellphone

2) Not Getting Everything in Writing – PROP: Garden Hose

3) Getting Ahead on Payment Schedule – PROP: Money

Referral/Recommendation

Investigate

Get it In Writing

Have a Voice and Use it

Trust Your Gut

SEAN KING is the #1 Bestselling Author

of The Ultimate Guide to Hiring the Right

Contractor.

Advertisement