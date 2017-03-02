Firefighters responding to fire at Tampa apartment complex

WFLA Web Staff Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Fire Rescue crews are responding to a fire at an apartment complex in north Tampa.

The fire is at apartments located at 10921 McKinley Drive.

The apartment complex is called The Province and it is located between Busch Boulevard and Fowler Avenue.

No other details have been released.

WFLA News Channel 8 has multiple crews on the way.

