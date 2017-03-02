Feel Good Salmon by Kristina Rice – www.kristinarice.com

I created this recipe when I was having a real banged up clumsy kind of week at work, and wanted something delicious but still good for me.

The dark leafy greens (which I used spinach) is the best source for vitamin E which helps protect the body with inflammation, the almonds are rich in fiber, calcium, vitamin D and those are also antioxidants which helps my body fight damage caused by the inflammation. The peppers not only are they flavor but they have high quantities of antioxidants and vitamins the spicy peppers have capsaicin which they used to reduce pain and inflammation. Salmon I just happen to like but salmon, Mackerel and tuna are high in omega-3 which helps reduce inflammation so hence this recipe was born. Everything I needed thrown together to make a delicious salmon dish that made me feel good.

I hope you enjoy it and go relax.

FEEL GOOD SALMON

1 yellow pepper – diced in quarter inch pieces

1 orange pepper -diced in quarter inch pieces

1 Red peppers -diced in quarter inch pieces

1 bunch of scallions- chopped

1 bunch of flat parsley – chopped

1 cup fresh chopped pineapple

1/2 cup of chopped almonds

2 pieces of salmon – seared to taste and set aside

1 bag of frozen spinach – warmed and squeezed from juice set aside

3 tbsp butter

1 tbsp olive oil

Preheate sauté pan

Add 3 tbsp butter and melt – add nuts and saute in pan moving around for 1-2 minutes releasing he nutty oils and flavor.

then add a tablespoon of olive oil

add peppers and sauté for two minutes

toss in scallions and chopped flat parsley and pineapple toss until combined. Remove from heat Salt and pepper to taste

Plate the steamed spinach (squeeze water before plating) Top steamed spinach with the seared salmon And top the seared salmon with the pineapple pepper mixture.

Enjoy, sit back and Feel Good .