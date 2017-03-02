EB Busch Blvd closed after pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in Tampa on Thursday.
Tampa Police Department officers are investigating the incident, which happened at Busch Boulevard and 19th Street.
The eastbound lanes of Busch Boulevard are closed because of the investigation.
Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this developing story.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Judge: Casey Anthony may have accidentally killed daughter
- Home Depot to hire 1,350 in Tampa Bay area
- Family, neighbors devastated by death of 2 year-old left in hot car in Brandon
- Hillsborough detention deputy injured when inmate tries to strangle him
- Sarasota Co. first responders witness woman pass off meth to 5-year-old
- Florida Strawberry Festival: Entertainment Schedule & What to know before you go
>>>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES