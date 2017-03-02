EB Busch Blvd closed after pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in Tampa on Thursday.

Tampa Police Department officers are investigating the incident, which happened at Busch Boulevard and 19th Street.

The eastbound lanes of Busch Boulevard are closed because of the investigation.

