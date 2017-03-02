Cops worried about DUI risk with Tampa Bay area colleges, schools on Spring Break at same time

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Spring break is right around the corner and it’s causing concern for local law enforcement agencies.

Students from Hillsborough Community College, the University of South Florida and Hillsborough and Pinellas public schools are on spring break at the same time: March 13 to 17.

Deputies, troopers and officers are warning students not to drink and drive.

“There’s a high percentage of drunk drivers out there because there’s a lot of parties, especially in high school and college,” said high school student Joely Paul.

Local agencies plan to beef up patrols in March.

Last March, local agencies collectively responded to 15 crashes a day involving drunk drivers.

At HCC, counselor Dr. Rafael Fuentes encourages students to designate a responsible driver or use a cell phone app like Uber of Lyft.

“We are concerned.  We want you back to the classroom,” Fuentes said.

