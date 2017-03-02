Closing arguments expected to begin Friday in ‘stand your ground’ trial

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – In an effort to wrap up their case, prosecutors have trimmed their witnesses and expect to end their testimony Thursday in the Stand Your Ground hearing for Curtis Reeves.

The defense asked the judge for two weeks to prepare written closing arguments. That would mean the state would have 10 days to respond.

“That means at least another week of my time out away from my family. I’ve been here for all of the testimony. I’ve got it,” responded Judge Susan Barthle.

Each side is expected to present closing arguments Friday. The judge will have a written decision no later than next Friday.

In today’s testimony, the state presented all five raw, unedited security footage videos from the day of the shooting.

They also had the court listen to full interviews detectives recorded with Reeves that day.

In one of the recordings, Reeves stated he truly believed he was about to get beat up.

“Suddenly, he jumps up and stands around in his seat. I’m leaning back in my chair. He kept on hollering. That led me to believe he’s going to kick my (expletive). I’m leaning all the way back in my chair and then suddenly he’s virtually on top of me.”

He also said if he had to do it over again, it wouldn’t have happened.

“If I had to do it over again, it wouldn’t have happened. I would’ve moved (to another seat). But, we don’t get do-overs,” he said.

The state called several witnesses to the stand who were inside the Cobb Grove Theater when the shooting happened.

A few of them described Reeves as “frightening” and “agitated.”

Charles Cummings was sitting on the same row as the Oulson’s. He said it was his birthday that day. He could hear a conversation between the two men, and heard Reeves mumbling as he walked past him to get a manager.

After shots were fired, he said Oulson and his wife Nicole both walked towards him. Cummings testified he heard Chad say, “I can’t believe he shot me.”

Cummings then testified Oulson fell into his and his son’s laps. He told his son to call 911, while he performed chest compressions on Oulson.

Closing arguments are set to begin Friday, March 3.

