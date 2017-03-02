Al Lang Stadium expansion now in hands of voters

Exclusive look inside newly renovated Al Lang Stadium (Image 1)
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Expanding Al Lang Stadium, where the Tampa Bay Rowdies play, is now in the hands of voters.

Thursday, St. Pete City council members approved to put the referendum on a ballot.

This is a huge step forward for the Rowdies, who recently put in a bid to join Major League Soccer.

If the vote passes, talks of terms of a use agreement will begin.

Several dozen people spoke during the final reading at the city council meeting Thursday.

Majority were in favor of the referendum.

Downtown St. Pete residents who oppose the expansion asked city leaders to consider the heavy traffic into the city and the unwanted noise from events when the Rowdies are not playing.

Mayor Rick Kriseman said, “I think it’s important for the voters to remember that simply all they’re doing is giving us the opportunity to have this negotiation and try and work out terms of use agreement that then has to come back before council for their approval of the super majority. And it’s contingent upon MLS awarding us, The Edwards Group, the ownership group, the franchise.”

The vote will happen May 2nd.

