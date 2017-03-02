8 On Your Side Answers: Is April the giraffe really in labor?

A very pregnant April the giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York. (WIVT/WBGH)
(WFLA) — First it was the eagle, now we have April the giraffe. But, is she really going to give birth soon?

She has hundreds of thousands of people watching and anxiously awaiting the birth of her calf. She is being live-streamed on Youtube and is being watched on news media outlets across the country. Originally they made it seem as though this could happen any moment, but as the days go on and on, it is hard to tell.

In humans, signs of labor are easier to see.

Giraffes, on the other hand, keep their labors private until the actual birth so they do not draw attention to predators.

Labor is defined as when you have active cervical change. Just having contractions does not mean you are in labor.

Dr. Jill said she tells her patients, “If your water breaks, vaginal bleeding, or if you have contractions every five minutes for an hour, then you should come in to see if you are actually in labor.”

