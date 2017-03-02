5 minute parking signs no longer enforceable in South Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The five-minute parking signs seen in South Tampa are no longer viable.
The ordinance was repealed Thursday. The signs are not enforceable by law, because of the way they look.
Council members are looking ahead to see other options and discussions will resume March 23.
