11-year-old Florida boy dies after collapsing during track practice

Associated Press Published:
ambulance

MIAMI (AP) – A school official says an 11-year-old boy has died after collapsing during track practice at a South Florida high school.

Media outlets report Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho Carvalho tweeted about the boy’s death Wednesday evening. Miami police, who is investigating the incident, would not confirm whether the boy had died.

Miami Fire Rescue spokesman Ignatius Carroll told The Miami Herald that the boy was warming up Wednesday afternoon when several people saw him collapse. Rescue workers responded to Miami Northwestern Senior High School and found the boy was not breathing and began CPR.

Carroll says the boy was taken to a nearby hospital. The cause of the collapse wasn’t immediately known.

