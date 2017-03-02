1 dead, 1 injured in St. Pete shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting Thursday morning in St. Petersburg.

The injured person was transported to a local hospital as a trauma alert.

A St. Petersburg Police Department spokesperson said the shooting happened at 7th Street South and 16th Avenue South.

Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at 10:24 a.m. When officers arrived, they found one person in the road who had been shot. A second person was found dead in a nearby alley.

Both shooting victims are male, police said.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue crews also responded to the scene.

