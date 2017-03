“When We Rise” was written and created by Academy Award-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black. This mini-series event chronicles the real-life personal and political struggles, set-backs and triumphs of a diverse family of LGBT men and women who helped pioneer one of the last legs of the U.S. Civil Rights movement, from its turbulent infancy in the 20th century to the once unfathomable successes of today. Starring in the mini-series are Guy Pearce as LGBT activist Cleve Jones, Mary-Louise Parker as women’s rights leader Roma Guy, Rachel Griffiths as her wife, social justice activist Diane, Michael K. Williams as African-American community organizer Ken Jones and Ivory Aquino as transgender-activist Cecilia Chung. Next 2 episodes air March 1st 9-11:00pm on ABC.

