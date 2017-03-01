Tree Climbing

daytimewebstaff Published:
tree

If you want to climb a tree you can do it the first Saturday of each month with Pathfinder Outdoor Education. CELEBRATE THE PAST AND BUILD THE FUTURE at our Old Florida Soiree, a fundraiser for Pathfinder Outdoor Education’s scholarship fund.

Step back in time and join us for an evening of:

– shuffleboard, croquet, and other fun games

– beer from Green Bench Brewery, plus wine and classic cocktails

– tasty appetizers from amazing local restaurants including La V, Meze 119, the Queens Head, Rollbotto Sushi, California Tacos, and Spice Routes

– live music by the Vultures with a hootenanny by Reverend Barney and the Corn Hole Heroes

– five minute portraits by Carrie Jadus

– a silent auction and much more!

Vintage attire is welcome and encouraged

Don’t delay as tickets are limited. $45 in advance, $50 at the door. Your ticket includes entry to the St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club, a drink ticket for either beer, wine or a cocktail, and free appetizers.

Purchase tickets at:
www.universe.com/pathfinderoutdooreducation

Sponsorships are available. Please contact Emily at fundraising@pathfinder-ed.org

Please note:
*All ticket sales are final. No refunds. The event will be held regardless of weather.

*You must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcohol. Valid, state issued id will be required to purchase alcohol.

*We encourage all participants to drink responsibly. We also encourage designated drivers.

Find out more about Pathfinder at www.pathfinder-ed.org

