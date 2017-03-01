Tango Juggling

You can see an incredible juggling/tango act at Circus Sarasota’s SYNERGY, featuring Nik Wallenda, in an incredible new production! Performances are Friday, February 10 – Sunday, March 5, 2017.

Dancer Emily Weisse was born in Paris, France.
She received her training at the Academie International de la Danse, the jazz school of Rick Odums in Paris and the balletschool of Rosella Hightower in Cannes. After being part of a young ballet company where she danced classical and modern ballet, she toured France with the musical “Les Dix Commandements”.

Juggler Menno Van Dyke was born in Amsterdam.
He already had a background in dance before attending the famous circus school in Paris where he specialized in juggling. His teacher was the famous juggler Italo Medini.

 

