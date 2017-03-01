Tampa Bay area beachgoers will be able to check for red tide with new Mote Marine app

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Mote Marine Lab in Sarasota is developing an app that would allow beachgoers to report red tide –think ‘Waze,’ but for the beach.

Mote already has a Beach Conditions Reporting System that provides twice-daily updates for 31 beaches across Florida. The system reports multiple beach conditions including wave height, surf characteristics and red tide.

Now, researchers at Mote are working on a new app for consumers that would allow people to report symptoms of red tide like respiratory irritation, dead fish, and water discoloration. The app uses GPS technology that allows people to report the location where they experienced symptoms caused by red tide.

Other app users can verify these reports by using a ‘thumbs up’ or a ‘thumbs down’ to confirm or dispute the report.

Mote officials say the app will be especially useful for people to check out before they leave for the beach because they’ll be able to see red tide conditions in real-time. The app will also help provide data about red tide to Mote scientists.

