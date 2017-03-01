Tallahassee mayor joins 2018 race for Florida governor

ap By Published:
Andrew Gillum, mayor of Tallahassee, speaks during the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia , Wednesday, July 27, 2016. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Andrew Gillum, mayor of Tallahassee, speaks during the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia , Wednesday, July 27, 2016. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum has announced he will seek the Democratic nomination for Florida governor, becoming the first of an expected onslaught of candidates hoping to replace Republican Gov. Rick Scott following the 2018 election.

Gillum made his announcement Wednesday through a biographical video posted on social media that highlights his working class upbringing in a low-income neighborhood of Miami. If elected, the 37-year-old would be the state’s first black governor.

Gillum was a 23-year-old Florida A&M student when he became the youngest person to be elected to the Tallahassee city commission in 2003. He was elected mayor in 2004.

Scott was first elected in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. He cannot seek a third term in office due to term limits.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW-

>>>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s