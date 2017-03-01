Tallahassee mayor joins 2018 race for Florida governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum has announced he will seek the Democratic nomination for Florida governor, becoming the first of an expected onslaught of candidates hoping to replace Republican Gov. Rick Scott following the 2018 election.

Gillum made his announcement Wednesday through a biographical video posted on social media that highlights his working class upbringing in a low-income neighborhood of Miami. If elected, the 37-year-old would be the state’s first black governor.

Gillum was a 23-year-old Florida A&M student when he became the youngest person to be elected to the Tallahassee city commission in 2003. He was elected mayor in 2004.

Scott was first elected in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. He cannot seek a third term in office due to term limits.

