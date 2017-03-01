Sarasota Co. first responders witness woman pass off meth to 5-year-old

OSPREY, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman was arrested for child neglect and drug possession after first responders caught her passing off methamphetamine to a five-year-old child.

Deputies were made aware Shayna Delaney’s was driving erratically around 5:15 p.m. Monday, when witnesses traveling along Tamiami Trail in Sarasota called 911.

According to witnesses, Delaney stopped in the middle of the road and was seen talking to herself, throwing her hands in the air and falling asleep at the wheel, before pulling into the parking lot of a bank on Tamiami Trail.

Sarasota County Fire Department personal told deputies on scene they witnessed Delaney attempting to conceal a prescription pill bottle by handing it to a five-year-old in the back seat.

Within the bottle, deputies found two straws consistent with drug use and .3 grams of meth.

The child was safely released to relatives.

Delaney was arrested and charged with felony child neglect without great bodily harm, possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic equipment.  She has prior arrests on drug charges.

Delany remains in custody without bond.

