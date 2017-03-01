freeFall Theatre Company presents the Florida regional premiere of RED VELVET by Lolita Chakrabarti. RED VELVET plays freeFall from February 25 through March 26. Jose Rufino (freeFall’s RIP.TIED and MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM) returns to freeFall as Ira Aldridge. The play also features Joe Lauck (freeFall’s hit premiere THE BUFFALO KINGS), Britta Ollmann, Megan Therese Rippey, Edward French, Douglas Hall, Amy Dawn Rufino and Matt Lunsford.

This stirring drama transports audiences to the turbulent backstage world of London’s Theatre Royal in the early 1800s. Edmund Kean, the greatest actor of his generation, can’t go on tonight as Othello, and his company is in disarray. A young American actor named Ira Aldridge arrives to step into the role—but no black man has ever played Othello on the English stage. His groundbreaking performance upends stage tradition and changes the lives of everyone involved. Lolita Chakrabarti’s multi-award-winning play uncovers the fascinating true story of a pivotal figure in theatre history. Christopher Rutherford directs this stunningly theatrical production of a play that the London Telegraph called “informative, entertaining, and thought-provoking.”

Tickets can be obtained by contacting the freeFall box office. There are discounts for seniors, teachers, students and members of the military. Rush tickets available for students and members of Actor’s Equity Association (id required). Group rates and information can be obtained by contacting Matthew at 727-498-5205 X 7.

For more information and tickets visit www.freefalltheatre.com or call (727) 498-5205.