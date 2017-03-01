Pregnant mom with infant fears family is living with mold in Largo apartment

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA)- A family turned to 8 On Your Side when they found what appeared to be mold in their apartment.

Kimberly Billetta and her family moved into the apartments at 55 Jasper Street about a week ago, and now she wants her money back.

She said she found mold lurking in her vents.

“We started noticing something was not right, whenever the floor started leaking water from underneath,” she said. “It was disgusting and it was just black, and there was also white spots in it. It was cockroaches attached to it. It just looks like everything basically has been painted over.”

She said there’s also water stains on the walls and underneath the kitchen sink.

“Normally, what comes with water is moisture and moisture inside the house is not good. So, I started talking to the neighbors and they told us people were getting sick from being here.”

This pregnant mother with an eight-month-old baby is worried about her family’s health.

“Once I figured out there was mold, then I started realizing I was waking up with headaches or coughing up mucus,” she said.

Billetta said she called the property owner, but so far no luck.

“We’re reached out one time so far, she was supposed to bring somebody here yesterday, nobody showed up,” said Billetta.

8 On Your Side tried to reach someone at the rental office, but no one was there.

Calls made to the management company have yet to be returned.

Billetta just wants out.

“Basically give us our money back and let us move forward,” she said.

