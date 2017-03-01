Police: Couple arrested after 4-month-old baby had broken ribs, legs

WTEN Published:
Amanda Bartlett and Corey Yantz
Amanda Bartlett and Corey Yantz

RUTLAND, Vt. (WTEN) – Vermont State Police arrested a couple in a shaking baby incident that happened last year.

During an investigation, police say Amanda Bartlett, 26, and Corey Yantz, 22, exposed a 4-month-old infant to repeated injuries, including two falls off of a bed.

At the time of a medical check, police say the 4-month-old baby had broken ribs and both legs had been broken two to three weeks prior to the examination.

Bartlett was charged with abandonment or exposure of a child under 2 years of age. Yantz was charged with domestic assault and abandonment of a child under 2 years of age.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s