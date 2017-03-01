Police: Couple arrested after 4-month-old baby had broken ribs, legs

RUTLAND, Vt. (WTEN) – Vermont State Police arrested a couple in a shaking baby incident that happened last year.
During an investigation, police say Amanda Bartlett, 26, and Corey Yantz, 22, exposed a 4-month-old infant to repeated injuries, including two falls off of a bed.
At the time of a medical check, police say the 4-month-old baby had broken ribs and both legs had been broken two to three weeks prior to the examination.
Bartlett was charged with abandonment or exposure of a child under 2 years of age. Yantz was charged with domestic assault and abandonment of a child under 2 years of age.
