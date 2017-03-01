Pasco Sheriff’s Office employs the most magestic of crime stoppers

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – They’re not the kind of crime fighter you’d expect to see interrogating a bad guy. In fact, to get things done, they don’t have to talk at all. Their mere presence acts as a truth serum.

Those who see them seem to open up without hesitation, sharing stories and giving up the goods. It’s the ultimate in intelligence gathering. They don’t have to utter a sound, yet, the manage to make people talk.

With just once glance, these gentle giants inspire good will.

“When I leave a neighborhood, I know where every criminal lives, I know every problem in the neighborhood, cause people feel comfortable talking to us,” said one deputy.

They like to take snack breaks while on the job. Their favorite things to nibble on while working hard — carrots, apples and hay.

Go along with News Channel 8 tonight as we take a ride with the most popular posse in the entire state of Florida – the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol.

Turns out, crime fighting has never been so effective and so majestic at the same time.

Tonight on News Channel 8 at 11 p.m., the animals getting the bad guys to give up and give in, while inspiring goodness in hearts across Tampa Bay.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW-

>>>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES