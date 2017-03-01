Pasco Deadly Theater Shooting: Prosecutors present their case in ‘Stand Your Ground’ hearing

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – After seven days and more than two dozen witnesses, the defense team in the “Stand Your Ground” hearing for Curtis Reeves wrapped up testimony on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, state prosecutors began presenting their argument as to why Curtis Reeves should face a 2nd Degree Murder charge for shooting and killing Chad Oulson inside a Pasco County theater during an argument about texting back in 2014.

The defense claims Reeves was in fear of his life and is asking the court to throw out murder charges based on Florida’s controversial “Stand Your Ground” law. The state contends Reeves was the aggressor and didn’t have to shoot Oulson.

The first witness called by the state on Wednesday was forensic expert, Susan Miller. Miller was assigned to take photos of Reeves the day of the shooting at the theater. She was asked by the state if she saw any blood or cuts on his face. Miller said she did not.

Miller’s testimony comes one day after defense attorneys for Reeves called him to the stand to testify.

Reeves was the last person to testify for the defense and spent a grueling six hours on the stand. Reeves told Judge Susan Barthle he believed he was in a life or death situation when he claims Oulson became violent and threatening during the argument. At one point, Reeves stated Oulson threw something that hit him in the head above his left eye.

“Almost immediately I saw what I perceived to be a glow from a light, a screen, right in front of my face and I was hit right in the face,” Reeves testified.

When he saw Oulson reach over the seat, he says, “that’s when the pistol came out.” He testified that he felt it “was his life or mine” and that was when he shot and killed Oulson.

The hearing is scheduled to wrap up by week’s end. If the judge rules in favor of Stand Your Ground, Reeves will receive immunity.

