Now that his Tampa lease hasn’t been renewed, where does Senator Rubio go from here?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Senator Marco Rubio has been booted from his Tampa office. The senator has until tomorrow to pack up, after the landlord decided not to renew the lease.

The reason? Weekly protests outside the building at 5201 Kennedy Boulevard.

A spokesperson for Rubio told News Channel 8 negotiations with another potential landlord fell through, but would not get into specifics.

Demonstrators have taken to the sidewalk outside the office weekly, but Senator Rubio is nowhere in sight.

The landlord said because of the protests, they also have to shell out money for security and that other tenants shouldn’t have to be bothered.

News Channel 8 asked Chris Warren, who works at the building, if the demonstrators bothered him.

“No, they don’t bother me at all,” he said. “No inconvenience. They mostly stand on the sidewalk, the public right-of-way.”

“It does get a little inconvenient occasionally, just because our doors are locked and you feel like you can’t go outside sometimes, but I mean, they’re not out there for too long,” Emily Leath, who also works at the building, said.

Senator Rubio is one of the few senators who has refused to hold town hall meetings, calling them “hostile environments.”

He’s told reporters that the room would be packed by liberal activists and the meetings wouldn’t be productive.

Still, Rubio’s camp said they’ve been accessible and responsive to constituents and that the Tampa staff has met with dozens of liberal activists.

“It’s a big phase,” said veteran political observer William March, who expects protests like these to die down.

But, right now, with tensions running high when it comes to issues like repealing Obamacare, the President’s executive orders and his Cabinet picks, people are extremely vocal and things get heated.

“It’s a continuing increase in the divisiveness and polarization and lack of civility in our politics,” Marsh said. “It has become less civil, more ornery, louder voices. You don’t normally think of a town hall meeting with a Congress member as a place where people are going to stand up and shout the Congress member down.”

Constituents here in the Bay Area can call 1-866-630-7106.

