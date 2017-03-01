NHL trade deadline: Lightning trade Valtteri Filppula, acquire, then trade Mark Streit

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning made moves within the final hours of the NHL trade deadline.

The Lightning acquired goalie Mike McKenna from the Florida Panthers, in exchange for goaltender Adam Wilcox, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced.

McKenna, 33, was drafted by the Nashville Predators in the sixth round of the 2002 NHL Draft.

The Lightning acquired defensemen Mark Streit from the Philadelphia Flyers for Valtteri Filppula.

Streit was then traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins minutes after being acquired.

The Lightning sent 2017 fourth-round and seventh-round draft picks to Philadelphia and received a fourth-round selection from Pittsburgh.

Goaltender Peter Budaj was acquired by the team from the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday, in a trade for Ben Bishop and a fifth-round draft pick.

The Lightning face off against the Carolina Panthers at Amalie Arena Wednesday night.

